Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Just this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio solicited schools to submit proposals for outdoor learning, after mounting criticism that the city was not doing enough to start the school year safely. (Our new Coronavirus Schools Briefing has an in-depth look at New York’s plans.)

Michelle Goldberg, a Times Opinion columnist, is among the city’s stressed-out parents. In her latest column, she writes about the feeling of being abandoned by all levels of government:

There are only two ways out of pandemic-driven insecurity: great personal wealth or a functioning government. Right now, many of us who’d thought we were insulated from American precarity are finding out just how frightening the world can be when you don’t have either.

It’s not just parents who are near their breaking point. Many New Yorkers are questioning their resolve to remain in the city without an end in sight to the virus, potentially joining an exodus to the suburbs that has grown over the course of the pandemic.

In a Times Op-Ed, the comedian Jerry Seinfeld defended the city against one naysayer who declared it “dead” and fled to Florida. “This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have,” Mr. Seinfeld wrote. “We’re going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back.”

Why men may be weaker to the virus

We’ve known for a while that men are hit harder by the coronavirus. In fact, older men are up to twice as likely to become severely sick and to die as women of the same age. But why?