Coronavirus Australia live updates August 28: Scott Morrison says ‘Australia wasn’t built to have internal borders’; Another 23 deaths as Victoria records 113 new COVID-19 cases; Sydney gym cluster grows as NSW records nine COVID-19 cases; All Queensland prisons in lockdown after positive case

Showing a map of France’s new “red zones”, where there is a high number of COVID-19 cases, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged local authorities on Thursday to impose new restrictions and prevent another national lockdown.

The virus is prevalent in around a fifth of France’s regions and masks will now be required for everyone in Paris — but the French government is determined to reopen schools next week, get people back to work and kick off the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday.

“The epidemic is gaining ground and now we must intervene,” Mr Castex said.

He acknowledged the rising cases this summer – attributed to vacation gatherings of families and friends – came earlier than authorities expected. France is now seeing more than 50 positive tests per 100,000 people in Paris, Marseille and other areas.

The government announced on Thursday that 21 administrative regions, or departments, are now in the “red zone” where the virus is actively circulating and where local authorities can impose stricter rules on gatherings and movements.

Mr Castex asked Paris authorities to start enforcing mask use everywhere, instead of just select neighbourhoods. Marseille already mandates masks.

While expressing alarm about growing cases, Mr Castex insisted that “living with the virus” is the new national mantra and that he wants as many people as possible to resume work in September.

To protect vulnerable populations, the prime minister urged people not to hold family parties and said “grandpa and grandma” shouldn’t pick up grandchildren from school.