Citi’s $900-million payment blunder was culmination of months of drama

“The new revolver commitments served no legitimate business purpose; rather, they were created solely to manipulate and gerrymander voting,” the suit said.

The parties have all rejected the allegations and said they would fight the suit.

Revlon is far from the only corporate borrower employing such aggressive tactics, which have become more common because of changes to debt markets.

Large commercial banks now syndicate most leveraged loans and, with few of the loans on their own balance sheet, they have less incentive to police the market. High investor demand has also allowed companies to issue loans with few or weak covenants, which used to limit borrowers’ room for manoeuvre.

The situation is not likely to change, one financing lawyer lamented, “given what looks like a perpetuity of zero interest rates and infinite liquidity”.

So the lawsuits pile up. In recent months, disputes have broken out at mattress maker Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, travel technology provider Travelport Worldwide Ltd and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. over refinancing deals that favour one group of creditors over another, to name just some that have resulted in lawsuits. The agent on Travelport’s loan, Bank of America, ultimately resigned.

Citi, as an agent, has found itself in the crosshairs before, though in the case of its work for PetSmart Inc., it was the company that was angry. The private equity-backed retailer sued Citi in 2018 alleging it was holding up a corporate reorganisation by failing to release collateral from US$4 billion of loans, inaction that was designed to “serve the parochial interests” of a group of lenders whose securities became less valuable upon the reorganisation. The litigation was eventually settled.