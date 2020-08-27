China Fires Missiles Into South China Sea, Sending U.S. a Message

China has fired a barrage of medium-range missiles across considerable distances into the South China Sea, Beijing’s latest move to demonstrate its strategic dominance and sovereignty over the disputed waters, an American defense official said.

The missile launches on Wednesday punctuated a series of military exercises that China has conducted this month at a of rising tensions with the United States over its territorial claims in the South China Sea and its attempts to pressure Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

Senior Col. Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, did not mention the missiles on Thursday but confirmed that China had carried out long-planned drills over an area that stretched from Qingdao in northeastern China to disputed islands in the South China Sea known as the Spratlys.

“The above exercises are not directed at any country,” Colonel Wu said at a regularly scheduled briefing in Beijing.