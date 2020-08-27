Child found drifting in the sea on unicorn inflatable by shocked boat crew

A shocked boat crew were left stunned when they spotted a small child on a unicorn inflatable drifting in the sea.

The girl, ho is believed to be aged around four-years-old, was found off the coast of the Greek town of Antirio in the Gulf of Corith.

Her parents grew concerned when they lost sight of their little girl and alerted the authorities on the port, reports the Mirror.

Emergency crews were then able to make contact with a ferry near to her location and urged them to rescue the girl.







Dramatic footage from the scene shows the ferry moving slowly over to the girl as she grips on tightly to the inflatable on the water.

A stunned crowd watched on as crewman worked to get her on board the boat’s ramp.

The unicorn carrying the child then drifts towards the vessel as the crewman waits with his arms outstretched, and he lunges to pluck her out of the water to safety.







Her unicorn floaty toy was also salvaged.

The little girl was reportedly returned to her parents unscathed.

Local media reported she wasn’t the first to fall awry of the strong currents.

An elderly man was also reportedly swept away while he was floating on a sea mattress recently.