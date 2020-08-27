Celsius Network raises more than $20M via equity crowdfunding By Cointelegraph

Celsius Network raises more than $20M via equity crowdfunding
Blockchain-based lending platform Celsius (CEL) Network has raised $20.17 million from more than 1,000 investors with one day to go in its recently extended crowdfunding offering.
The most recent extension occurred long after passing the $17 million ‘target’, which itself was a substantial increase on the original $10 million to $15 million target.
