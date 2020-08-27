Brookfield Infrastructure to Issue $500 Million of Medium-Term Notes

All amounts in Canadian dollars

BROOKFIELD, News, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that it has agreed to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes, Series 8 (the “Notes”), due September 1, 2032, which will bear interest at a rate of 2.855% per annum, payable semi-annually. A subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC will be the recipient of the net proceeds and have primary responsibility for the payment of principal and interest on the Notes. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield Infrastructure and certain of its key holding subsidiaries.

The Notes will be issued pursuant to a base shelf prospectus dated November 23, 2018 and a related prospectus supplement and pricing supplement to be dated August 27, 2020. The issue is expected to close on or about September 1, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions. Brookfield Infrastructure intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to redeem its 3.452% medium term notes due March 11, 2022 and for general working capital purposes. The Notes have been rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services.

The Notes are being offered through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

Brookfield Infrastructureis a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

