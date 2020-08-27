Broncos should chase Cameron Smith, Craig Bellamy says Laurie Daley

Canberra Raiders legend Laurie Daley has urged the Brisbane Broncos to try and lure Storm coach Craig Bellamy and hooker Cameron Smith in a power play to rebuild the club.

The Broncos yesterday officially parted ways with coach Anthony Seibold following a disastrous year on the field with the club only able to produce just one win from the 13 games since the NRL resumed its season from the COVID-19 lockdown back in late May.

Former Cowboys premiership coach Paul Green and Queensland coach Kevin Walters are frontrunners to land the top job at the Broncos.

However, Daley believes the club should do everything they can to pull off a double coup in landing both Bellamy and Smith.

Craig Bellamy, Cameron Smith (Getty)

“That’s what I would be doing,” Daley told Big Sports Breakfast.

“I’d be creating a list of who my main target was and a ranking them from No.1 to No.5 and starting with No.1 and making that phone call and see if Craig Bellamy has any interest.

“If he has to then try and move heaven and earth to bring him to the club.”

Smith is off-contract at the end of this year while Bellamy remains contracted until the end of 2021.

Daley said it would be up to the Broncos to release a number of key players including playmaker Anthony Milford.

Darius Boyd, Anthony Milford (Getty)

“Yes no doubt and a few of their forwards,” he said when asked if Milford should be let go.

“You have got to look at some of the highest-paid players and that is where you start. That is how you are going to get your most relief.

“They are the players that will be on the radar of some of the other teams. I look to see where you have a young surplus of talent.

“You have to keep Tom Dearden. Maybe Brodie Croft is on the market. Milford is on the market.

“Pangai Jr we are unsure, but the way that has played out you would think you would move him on anyway.

“You are probably going to have to pay half his salary. Someone will probably pick him up for $300,000 and you have to pay the other $300,000.

“But there are clubs there that no matter what your rap sheet is if you have got ability they will pick you up.”