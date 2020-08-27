Brian Urlacher cites Brett Favre’s 2003 MNF performance in flawed criticism of NBA player boycott

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher on Thursday criticized NBA players’ decision to boycott their respective playoff games in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting that occurred in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.

In an Instagram story, the 13-year NFL linebacker juxtaposed NBA players’ boycott to Brett Favre after the latter played on Monday Night Football in 2003 following the death of his father. He also suggested the players’ motive for boycotting was unworthy because Blake — who was shot seven times in the back by police while attempting to enter his SUV — was “reaching for a knife” and “wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant.”

MORE: NBA players to end boycott, resume playoffs

Per Politifact, Blake had an active arrest warrant for third-degree sexual assault related to an alleged incident of domestic abuse on May 3. The criminal complaint was filed July 6. Per CNN, the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday also claimed that Blake “admitted” to having a knife in the driver’s side floorboard of his SUV.

What Urlacher’s criticism fails to address is that NBA players’ reason for boycotting was preempted by Blake’s shooting; they boycotted playoff games as part of a larger protest against police brutality, systemic racism and racial injustice in the United States. Moreover, Favre’s decision to play — or not play — on MNF was not done as a form of protest.

Screengrabs on Twitter also showed Urlacher “liked” a photo on Instagram calling for the release of suspected Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse:

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to shootings that left two Kenosha protesters dead Tuesday night. He was arrested early Wednesday in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., 30 minutes southwest of Kenosha. Video from that night shows Rittenhouse walking among protesters that night carrying a semi-automatic rifle.