Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Spark Romance Rumors: 5 Things to Know About the Model

4. Her hobbies include reading, traveling and spending time with friends.

Poturalski has traveled to several destinations this year alone, including France, the United States and Ibiza. In fact, The Daily Mail reports she speaks five languages. Still, she loves being home with a good book.

“Sunny but chill mornings,” she wrote on Instagram in April. “My goal while home is to read at least 10 books.”

5. She may have hinted at a romance before.

In February, Poturalski shared a picture of herself walking down the streets of Los Angeles and captioned the Instagram post, “Missing my strolls with my Love.” Then, in March, she wrote, “Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.” Of course, Poturalski didn’t name any names. But could she have been referring to Pitt?