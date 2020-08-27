Brad Fittler urges Brisbane Broncos not to rush Kevin Walters as Anthony Seibold’s successor

League legend Brad Fittler has urged the Brisbane Broncos to canvass all coaching options instead of rushing to appoint Kevin Walters as Anthony Seibold’s successor.

The Broncos legend has been widely touted as being the club’s next coach, after he was overlooked in favour of Seibold as Wayne Bennett’s replacement back in 2018.

However, while Walters has received widespread backing across the NRL, Fittler said the Broncos should do their due diligience before making an appointment.

Fittler’s call comes after Eels great Peter Sterling suggested that Walters would not be his top pick for the Broncos job.

“Picking a coach, captain or team, it’s not about favourites,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

Kevin Walters is widely considered to be the favourite to replace Anthony Seibold as Broncos coach (Getty)

“Kevin Walters might be good coach and passionate Queenslander, but is he necessarily the best man for the job? I know Paul Green’s name has been touted, there’s other people I’m sure who have been circulated as well.

“I’m not quite sure of what their idea is. I’m not saying Kevvie would do a bad job, but you’ve got to push that all aside and say, ‘Who’s the best person in this situation right now?’

“There’s some big decisions to go ahead, It’s not the time to be picking favourites. It’s the time to sit down and make some calls.”

While former Cowboys coach Paul Green has been touted as an option due to his premiership pedigree, Andrew Johns said having won before shouldn’t be a prerequisite.

Anthony Seibold’s tenure as Broncos coach came to an end this week after a tumultuous 2020 season (Getty)

“They need someone to get in there and clean it all up. Maybe educate some of the players about the basic fundamentals of the game,” he told Freddy and the Eighth.

“They need to start with their defence. Some of their defence this year and the structure has been all over the shop. Something happened during COVID-19, I don’t know what it was.

“Other clubs came out strong, the Broncos came out of it awful. Some of their individuals didn’t look fit, whether they trained at all.

“They were 2-0, they definitely looked like a top-eight and top-four team.”

However, one great that did back Walters for the Broncos job was ironically the man responsible for Green’s NRL premiership in Townsville: Johnathan Thurston.

Johnathan Thurston and Paul Green celebrate after their iconic 2015 NRL premiership. (Getty)

“The right man for the job would obviously be Kevin Walters. I think he has a strong connection to that club, six premiership,” Thurston told Nine this week.

“He’s obviously got a connection to the city as well – sponsors, fans. I think that’s where they are starting to see cracks in that the club – between the club and their fans.

“He’s probably the man that can bring that all together and bring back the successful club that they were in 1990s.

“Technically he’s good. I think he will need some really strong assistants around him to drive what he wants out of the club and playing group.

“If he has some strong assistants around him, he will thrive at that club.”