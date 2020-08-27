Bold predictions for 2020 NFL season

The 2020 NFL season is almost here with the NFL Kickoff Game just around the corner as we get set to begin another year of football. While this season will certainly feel different for fans and players, we’re expecting some wild things to happen that will make it entertaining.

We saw plenty of changes this offseason that will surely affect the NFL standings and how the upcoming season plays out. From Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the big changes made by the Dallas Cowboys, big moves defined an unforgettable offseason.

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs will head into this season as the favorites to win Super Bowl LV and could become the NFL’s next dynasty. But every NFL season is unpredictable, just as we saw in 2019 when Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP unanimously and the San Francisco 49ers made it to the Super Bowl. As a result, we’re expecting plenty of surprises this year.

Let’s take a look at our bold predictions for the 2020 NFL season.

Joe Burrow shatters NFL records in rookie season