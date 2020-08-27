Blackmon grand slam powers Rockies’ third straight win over Diamondbacks

Erased.

All of the frustration of the recent losing streak, and all of the wasted opportunities with runners in scoring position, were wiped out by one mighty swing of Charlie Blackmon’s bat in the Rockies’ 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Chase Field.

An exaggeration? No doubt, but Blackmon’s grand slam off Riley Smith’s 2-0 fastball in the eighth inning sent the ball deep into the right-field seats — and it felt like a catharsis.

Behind a strong start from Jon Gray and key supporting performances from Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard, the Rockies won their third game in a row and climbed back over .500 with a 16-15 record.

“Jon was pitching aggressive and he had a mindset that he was going to attack,” manager Bud Black said. “He used his fastball to both sides of the plate and he had that good, hard slider, and tonight, for me, that’s the best stuff Jon has had all year.”

Still, the Rockies’ bullpen made the end excruciating.

Colorado took an 8-3 lead into the ninth but Tyler Kinley and Jairo Diaz started missing. Two walks, a hit batter and three singles put the Rockies’ backs to the wall. Christian Walker’s two-run single off Diaz zinged off the left-field wall — it nearly got out — scored two and cut the lead to 8-7.

Black yanked Diaz and brought in Jeff Hoffman to try to save the day. After falling behind Edwardo Escobar 3-0, Hoffman intentionally walked him to load the bases with two outs. But Hoffman struck out Nick Ahmed on three pitches to get his first career save.

Black did not think his late-game relievers were nibbling, but he is concerned with too many free passes.

“These guys have power arms … they attack,” Black said. “But there has been a little bit of a walk with Jairo, a little bit of a walk with Kinley. We have to hone that in, for sure. They are good enough to attack hitters, but a lot of times late in games, hard-throwers have a tendency to overthrow. I think probably what was the case.”

Blackmon, though obviously pleased with his slam and the Rockies’ victory, was not about to go overboard regarding the three-game winning streak, just as he didn’t lose faith when the Rockies lost 12 of 14 after an 11-3 start to begin the season.

“It seems like we always have a low spot in the season, most teams do,” Blackmon said. “It’s not really a baseball season until things get tough and things get hard. It’s important to have the perspective that you are going to have good times and you are going to have bad times.

“I knew it was just going to be a matter of before we broke out of it. It’s always better to do that sooner rather than later.”

On a night when the bullpen was thin — neither Carlos Esteves nor Daniel Bard were available — the Rockies desperately needed a strong, deep start from Gray. He obliged by pitching six innings, surrendering just one run on three hits in helping send Arizona to its eighth straight loss.

Gray has been concerned about his lack of fastball command and falling velocity, but neither was an issue Wednesday night. He pitched with aggression and his fastball hit 96 mph and had good movement. With his slider also sharp, Gray struck out five.

He dodged major trouble in the fourth. Starling Marte and David Peralta opened with back-to-back singles, with Marte scoring on Walker’s sacrifice fly. Gray still had work to do, and he got it done, getting Eduardo Escobar to fly out to center and fanning Ahmed with an 86.7 mph slider.

In the sixth, Hampson delivered a two-out, groundball single to left to score Hilliard, giving Colorado a 3-1 lead. Hilliard used his own speed to beat out an infield hit and then stole second to get into scoring position. On Trevor Story’s subsequent infielder single, however, Hampson made a mental error and got thrown out trying to advance to third, ending the rally.

The eighth inning opened with a solo home run to left-center by Hilliard, who started the game because Raimel Tapia was a later scratch because of a bruised elbow. Colorado loaded the bases for Blackmon thanks to Hampson’s speed and hustle. He reached on a bunt single and then turned on the jets to avoid being forced out at second on Nolan Arenado’s chopper to third.

Missed opportunities have haunted the Rockies for the past three weeks and it spooked them again Wednesday night, most notably in the fourth inning. Elias Diaz led off with a walk and scooted to third on Brendan Rodgers’ double, but the duo was stranded when Robbie Ray struck out Hilliard, Drew Butera popped out to left and Hampson flew out to right.

As they did Tuesday night, the Rockies struck quickly, and once again, Arenado provided the big hit. Arizona lefty Robbie Ray walked Hampson and Trevor Story to open the game and Arenado’s double to left scored both of them. Arenado entered the game batting .163 (8-for-49) on the road, but he cranked out two doubles on Tuesday night for his first extra-base hits on the road this season.