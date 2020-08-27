Bhumi Pednekar talks about the changes she would like to see in the Hindi film industry

Bhumi Pednekar has proved her acting prowess time and again with her roles. Right from playing an overweight girl in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisa to playing an old woman who wants to achieve her dreams in Saand Ki Aankh, the actress has always picked challenging roles for herself. Being an artiste who is changing the portrayal of women in cinema through her brilliant portrayals on screen, Bhumi lists down the shifts that she would like to see in the Hindi film industry.

Bhumi says, “For starters, we need to change the depiction of the genders. We need to change how we show women and men. Women are not supposed to be whitewashed —we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers, and I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema.” The actress adds, “Similarly, we must alter the way men are shown in films. We put so much pressure on the male gender, telling them that they are supposed to be strong, that they can’t cry, can’t show emotion…that is so wrong. This narrative—‘mard ko dard nahi hota’ or ‘a man doesn’t hurt’—needs to change.”

Bhumi says cinema has a huge impact on audiences and it can be used to change the mindset of people in the most positive way. She says, “I also believe we need to stop objectifying women and there needs to be a lot more inclusivity in films, including the LGBTQIA+ community. I know change is in the air. I just wish we could accelerate it. Like, I just watched Super Deluxe and I couldn’t believe what I was watching. There’s such great work happening today and I feel lucky to be part of the Hindi film industry at this point.”

Point to be noted.