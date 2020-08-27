Bette Midler Admits She’s Wrong for Calling Melania Trump ‘Illegal Alien’

WENN/Instagram

This arrives after the ‘Hocus Pocus’ actress takes to her Twitter account to make fun of FLOTUS’ English accent, prompting people to drag Bette for being ‘xenophobic.’

Bette Midler is offering a mea culpa for her controversial comments over Melania Trump‘s English accent. One day after being labeled “xenophobic” by many for poking fun at the First Lady’s Republican National Convention speech, the “Hocus Pocus” actress publicly admitted that she was in the wrong.

While she has yet to delete her previous tweets, the 74-year-old owned up to her mistake with a new tweet on Wednesday, August 26. “Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania ‘still can’t speak English’ last night,” she addressed the issues at hand. “I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”

Bette sparked a public outcry after she came out on Tuesday, August 25 with a series of Twitter posts that highlighted Melania’s background as an immigrant from Slovenia. “Oh, God. She still, can’t speak English,” she wrote in one tweet. In another, she attacked the ex-model, “#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

The Golden Globe winner’s remarks were quick to set the Internet abuzz with criticism. Former member of The Pussycat Dolls, Kaya Jones, in particular, fired back, “You’re classless. Making a racist rude comment like that to an immigrant. Shame on you old lady. Praying God heals your wicked heart.” Another Twitter user called out, “Now that is RACIST!!!!” A third described her as “a racist and a xenophobe.”

Contrary to Bette’s initial label of her as “illegal alien,” Melania told the audience at the second night of the Republican National Convention that she “was able to achieve [her] own American dream.” Having been granted American citizenship in 2006, she recalled hearing about “a land that stood for freedom and opportunity” when growing up as a young child in Slovenia.

“As I grew older it became my goal to move to the United States and follow my dream of working in the fashion industry,” the 50-year-old continued sharing. “My parents worked very hard to ensure our family could not only leave and prosper in America, but also contribute to a nation that allows for people to arrive with a dream and make it reality.”