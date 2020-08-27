Best Cheap Headphones and Earbuds 2020

Best

The best cheap headphones and earbuds may not have the same name recognition as popular models like AirPods Pro or Sony WH-1000XM3 but nothing says you have to spend a lot just to get some good headphones for casual listening. The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x are an excellent place to start for the best cheap headphones, thanks to a solid mix of audio performance, comfort, and features that make them a real bargain.

Best Cheap Wireless Headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-M40x

If you’re looking for great sound for a low price, the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x are unbeatable as the best cheap headphones. Audio-Technica didn’t veer too far one way or another with these, maintaining a steady balance in multiple facets. Because of that, there’s nothing particularly fancy here — just wired over-ear headphones that sound better than their price would indicate. The primary reason is the flatter tuning right out of the box. That tuning gives the headphones a vibrant soundstage without too much treble or too much bass. They will skew slightly toward the lower end of the audio spectrum, so bass listeners needn’t be unnerved, only they aren’t going to rumble quite like a pair of Beats might. The flat tuning gives every genre a fair chance of sounding good, making this ideal for more than one type of user. Mind you, if you’re able to make use of an EQ to adjust the sound manually, then you can probably pull even more performance out of these headphones. However, comfort can be subjective, where the fit might feel tight based on the shape of your head. They’re also known to be a little “floppy” in handling. And lastly, being wired headphones, you will need to ensure you have an adapter for phones without a headphone jack. Pros: Great sound for the price

Flat tuning for all genres

Comes with two cable lengths

Thicker cushioning Cons: No Bluetooth

May fit tight

Floppier design

A whole lot of fidelity for every dollar An impressive build and superb audio quality make these over-ear headphones an excellent bargain for anyone eyeing balanced sound.

Best Sound Quality on a Budget: TaoTronics Soundsurge 85

Bluetooth and active noise canceling? And at this price? Sure, other cheap headphones exist with those three factors involved, but there is immense value in considering the Soundsurge 85 from TaoTronics. They even throw in a decent travel pouch for the headphones and accessories. But it’s the sound that puts them on this list. Engineered with neutrality and balance in mind, the Soundsurge 85 don’t favor one genre over another. Bass will be obvious, yet not overpowering, and the same is true on the other end with the treble. It makes for a wide soundstage that belies the price, and the comfy fit helps with decent passive noise isolation. If you want to take that an extra mile, tick on the ANC and block out even more ambient noise. It won’t function as well as it would on more expensive cans, but it’s still a great feature to have. TaoTronics rates them at 40 hours per charge, which will largely depend on how consistently you raise the volume and use ANC. Their aesthetic is almost as neutral as the sound is, so if you’re looking for something flashy, this probably won’t cut it. The same goes for the learning curve on the onboard controls. They do support Bluetooth 5.0, which is excellent, as is the USB-C port and fast charging capability. Pros: Great sound

ANC support

Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C

Solid battery life

Comes with travel pouch Cons: Not a flashy design

Cushioning not as thick

Onboard controls need time to master

Some bells and whistles for less The Soundsurge 85 surge in almost every way except the price, giving you great balance in both sound and performance.

Most Comfortable Cheap Earbuds: Skullcandy Ink’D+ Wireless

Skullcandy prioritizes comfort with a fit you can wear all day because of the well-designed earbuds and neckband that takes the weight and pressure off your ears. Aesthetically, the only fancy thing here may be the different color options, but otherwise, these great wireless headphones are a workhorse that will hold up well on any given day. When you forget you’re wearing something, that’s when you feel comfortable. None of that would matter if the sound were awful. Thankfully, it isn’t. There is decent sound quality to enjoy, though it’s highly dependent on getting a good seal. That’s the best way to get the most bass out of the modest drivers inside. Skullcandy also wisely put in an excellent microphone to help make talking on the phone easier for both ends of the call. The inline controls are easy to learn, keeping the learning curve short. How well they’ll stand up to sweat is debatable. Unlike the “Active” variant of these headphones, there is no IP rating here, so durability isn’t something you should take for granted. Battery life is rated at up to eight hours, but expect less than that since you will likely be turning up the volume. Pros: Comfortable fit

Decent sound quality

Good for phone calls

Inline controls

Bluetooth Cons: Bass needs tighter seal

No IP rating

So-so battery life

Wear something all day without noticing Skullcandy gives the Ink’D+ Wireless a comfy look and feel, while also making music and phone calls easy to handle.

Best Budget Noise Canceling Headphones: COWIN E7 Pro

There is one other pair of noise-canceling headphones on this list, but that shouldn’t be misconstrued with what is the norm. It’s usually a premium feature reserved for more expensive cans, but COWIN’s E7 Pro headphones prove to be a notable exception to that rule. The bulky build has a good excuse — large 45mm drivers and thicker earpad cushioning to push bigger sound and help your ears relax. The ANC won’t necessarily match that of the premium models, but that doesn’t disqualify its presence here. It does an excellent job of blocking out most ambient sound, though it may cut down a fair bit of bass when active. The good news is that the overall sound signature won’t leave you wanting when ANC is turned off. These headphones are lively and comfy to wear for more extended periods, though a later version of Bluetooth would’ve been nice. On the other hand, having seven colors to choose from adds some personality. The build is a mix of plastic, as you would expect at this price range. That makes them pretty lightweight, but also sometimes prone to making creaking noises when handling them. This may be a subjective thing rather than something indicative of every unit off the assembly line. The battery is rated to last up to 30 hours, but that’s contingent on how much ANC you use and where the volume regularly sits. Pros: Large 45mm drivers

Thicker pads for comfort

ANC support

Good battery life

Seven color options Cons: ANC may affect bass

Plastic build might creak

Bluetooth 4.0 means less range

A colorful alternative worth wearing COWIN scores a win with the impressive E7 Pro and a feature set that would be competitive against more expensive headphones.

Best Cheap Neckbuds: OnePlus Bullets 2 Wireless

OnePlus’ encore with wireless Bluetooth headphones turned out to be a winner in some key respects. The Bullets 2 Wireless aren’t laden with a slew of features. While it’s a shame they don’t completely cut the cord as a true wireless set, their design does come in handy. When the two buds magnetically attach, audio pauses automatically. The neckband keeps them from getting tangled and takes some of the weight off the earbuds themselves. What makes these headphones good is the sound, which is excellent for the price. Not surprisingly, the audio spectrum skews into the low end, but it maintains a good balance. Passive noise isolation is okay, though, without ANC onboard, you won’t be able to block out the outside world entirely. The inline controls are responsive with a decent mic for phone calls, no matter the device you use. There is easy access to Google Assistant, though the real hands-free experience only works with OnePlus phones. The same is true of the quick pairing function, which is also exclusive to the OnePlus. In true OnePlus style, there is warp charging, with up to 10 hours of playback after a single 10-minute charge. You do have to use the included cable for that speed, though. Pros: Excellent sound

Responsive inline controls

Hands-free Google Assistant

Warp charging Cons: Extra features are OnePlus-only

No ANC support

Would be great if they were TWE

OnePlus sounds right with this encore With great sound, excellent comfort, and useful features, OnePlus does right by anyone wearing the Bullets 2 Wireless.

Best Budget Earbuds: Monoprice Hi-Fi Reflective Sound Earbuds

These Bluetooth-enabled earbuds would fit just about any tight budget for cheap headphones, and they very much a ‘bang-for-the-buck’ product. When you want every dollar to stretch as far as it can, this is one way to do it. What makes Monoprice’s Hi-Fi headphones nice is that the “reflective” design pointing the drivers away from the ears to reflect back. The idea is to reduce ear fatigue over longer listening sessions. The flat cable is a good design choice to avoid tangling, and the inline controls are basic, with only one button to play or pause. There are no volume controls. The inline mic is decent, though don’t be surprised if it struggles in noisier environments. Audio quality is reasonably balanced, but bass will probably be divisive. It may be too much or too little depending on what you’re looking for. They’re also fragile and need to be treated with some kid gloves. They’re not likely to last long if you plan to sweat or work out with them on. There is a one-year warranty covering them, though it will depend on what caused the damage, so bear that in mind. Monoprice doesn’t mention battery life, and with good reason, because your mileage will vary based on how often you listen to them and how loud they are. Pros: Decent sound

Flat cable avoids tangling

Includes inline mic

Highly affordable Cons: Fragile build

Battery life varies

Phone calls need quiet

Wireless playback at a super low price Monoprice races to zero with these highly affordable Bluetooth-enabled earbuds that sound better than you’d expect.

Best Cheap Earbuds for Workouts: Anker Soundbuds Curve

Finding something rugged at such a low price isn’t always easy, but there are some gems amidst the crowd. The Anker Soundbuds Curve (look for the “Upgraded 2019” edition) are designed for running and workouts because of an IPX7 rating that offers resistance to some water and sweat. The ear hook design is critical to keeping them in place in your ears, though you will need to experiment with the various tips and wings to get the most comfortable fit. Granted, these won’t match the fit and functionality of expensive sports earbuds, but that’s not a realistic expectation. For something this affordable, it’s a treat just to get that kind of protection. However, there is a caveat. You should clean and wipe them down to save them from potential damage after they’ve been exposed to water or sweat. Throughout all that, sound quality is superb value, with enough bass to satisfy any listener looking for that. Battery life is long at up to 18 hours per charge. A quick 10-minute fast charge will power up to three hours of playback to get you through a workout or run. The battery lasts, but it’s the overall longevity of these earbuds that you always have to consider. They can only take so much of a beating. Pros: Good sound quality

IPX7 rating

Plenty of tips and wings

Excellent battery life Cons: Could be too “bassy” for some

Need extra care to last

Comfort isn’t assured

Breaking a sweat, but not the bank The Anker Soundbuds Curve are made to work when you work out and have a battery to last throughout comfortably.

Best Open-Back Headphones: Philips SHP9500

Fans of open-back headphones will appreciate an opportunity to avoid spending a fortune to get great sound. That’s why the Philips SHP9500 are still around after several years on the market. Their design and audio efficiency work well, in large part, because the soundstage is both broad and spatial. There’s plenty of bass if that’s what you’re looking for, though there will be plenty of treble, too. They’re not just for music, either. The wider soundstage works for movies, shows, and video games, and if you do use them as monitors for any kind of audio work on a computer, this is a more affordable way to go that route. The larger earcups should passively block outside noise, and the open-back design creates a little reverb when listening to live music. All that said, they may not be comfortable for everyone to wear, but as with any pair of headphones, that’s often a subjective thing. The treble may also be too sharp with sibilance that stands out. The music source may also play a role. Take the time to use an equalizer, DAC, or listen to high-res audio, and you may pull even more out of them. Pros: Great sound quality

Wide soundstage

Large earcups for passive isolation

Listen to more than music Cons: Sibilance could be high

Fit may not feel comfortable

Not easy to travel with

Immersive sound to hear it all The Philips SHP9500 have stuck around for a while because they can still pump out sound beyond their price tag.

Best Cheap True Wireless Earbuds: Aukey EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds

The best true wireless earbuds can come in a variety of styles and prices, but when it comes to the more affordable models, some do stand out for the right reasons. At first glance, the Aukey EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds come off like an offshoot of the AirPods, but there’s much greater flexibility here. They’re well-designed with a comfortable fit that doesn’t shake loose as easily as others. Audio quality isn’t going to be spectacular, but when it’s at its best, it’ll be more than agreeable for the price. The key, not surprisingly, is to get as good a seal as possible to pull more bass out of the whole soundstage. ANC is decent, cutting out most background noise, but you may not need it as often if the seal is tight enough. Phone call quality is okay, and you might expect better given there are multiple mics inside. The onboard controls on both ends are responsive and hold up well. It’s nice to see USB-C for the case, and an extra four charges on top of the (up to) seven hours the earbuds can go for. Volume and ANC will probably cut that down, so five hours and change is probably more realistic. While they do have an IPX5 rating for water resistance, tread carefully when using them for runs or at the gym, since there’s no official sweat resistance here. Pros: Good audio quality

Lightweight build

ANC support

Onboard controls

IPX5 water resistance Cons: Phone calls could be better

Bass could be deeper

No official sweatproofing

Cut out every cord and listen The Aukey EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds prove that going completely cordless doesn’t mean sacrificing too much for your ears.

Best Cheap USB-C Earbuds: Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds

For better or worse, most phones these days ship without a headphone jack, so USB-C earbuds are your best bet for portable wired audio. They came in the box with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, but not with the Pixel 4 or 4 XL, so they’re now sold separately. One look at them is a strong indication that these very much fit in the Google hardware aesthetic, but you don’t have to use a Pixel device. They work with most Android phones. The Pixel Earbuds sound better than their price implies. They sound vibrant and offer plenty of bass that stands out even more because of the lack of distortion. It helps that they also support 24-bit digital audio, so you will get something out of them if you prefer high-res audio playback. The button on the inline mic controls playback but also has another crucial function, which is to bring up Google Assistant. It works best with phones running Android 10, and when plugged into a Pixel device, Google Translate also works in real-time — though you will need the phone to do the work. Though the loops help stabilize the earbuds, there are no rubber ear tips, so you can’t adjust the fit with any extra pieces. Getting a good seal isn’t a guarantee, but these are pretty loud on their own, so it’s not a total loss. With solid call quality on top of everything else, these are good for backup when Bluetooth isn’t available. Pros: Good sound signature

Works with non-Pixel phones

Google Assistant and Translate

Solid call quality Cons: No tips to tighten seal

Assistant not as good on non-Pixel phones

USB-C comes to the rescue The Google Pixel Earbuds lack the wireless convenience of other headphones, but they make up for it in other ways.