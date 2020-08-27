Best Boost Mobile Phones 2020

Best

Boost Mobile exists to help you save money on your monthly phone bill, giving you access to affordable wireless plans that are powered by Sprint’s nationwide network. If you’re looking for a phone to use with Boost, here’s a roundup of our current favorites — including the Moto G Power as our top choice.

Best Overall: Moto G Power

If you’re using Boost Mobile for your phone service, chances are you’re trying to save money. Boost does a good job of helping you save some cash on your monthly wireless bill, and that makes the Moto G Power a perfect fit as the best overall phone for the network. Moto G phones have always been about giving you a quality experience at a reasonable price, and that’s exactly what the G Power does. In spite of a super low price tag, the Moto G Power manages to deliver a great Full HD+ display with slim bezels, reliable performance for most tasks, and a trio of cameras that are perfectly adequate for Twitter and Instagram. You even get a 3.5mm headphone jack, expandable storage, and a water-repellent coating. All of that’s great, but what takes the Moto G Power up a notch is its battery life. With a 5,000 mAh capacity, you can get between two and three days of use on a single charge. We aren’t as psyched about the limited update support or the lack of NFC for Google Pay, but all-in-all, this is a fantastic device for using Boost service. Pros: Full HD+ display looks really good

Snappy performance

Three-day battery

Good cameras for the price

Clean software with fun features Cons: Only promised one software update

Doesn’t have NFC

Best Overall Moto G Power

The best phone for Boost Mobile The Moto G Power stands out as the best phone for Boost Mobile, offering excellent features at an even better price.

Best Alternative: Samsung Galaxy A51

We think that the Moto G Power is the best choice for most people, but if it’s just not clicking for you, another option that’s worth checking out is the Samsung Galaxy A51. This is one of Samsung’s most popular budget smartphones this year, and while it isn’t perfect, it does manage to stand out. First and foremost, there’s that display. Samsung phones always manage to impress with the display, and even for a lower-priced device, that holds true for the A51. You’ll be treated to a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel, which is paired with super slim bezels and a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. Whether you play a lot of games or watch a lot of YouTube, it’ll all look incredible on the A51. We’re also quite fond of the A51’s design, which is available in a few different colors and features a unique pattern. Samsung has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack for the phone, in addition to expandable storage if the built-in 128GB isn’t enough room for you. Pair all of that with the large 4,000 mAh battery and feature-rich One UI software experience (which is now backed by three years of guaranteed updates), and you end up with a really complete phone. Pros: Really impressive AMOLED display

Striking design

Long-lasting battery life

One UI has endless features

Three years of updates Cons: Mediocre performance

Disappointing cameras

Best Alternative Samsung Galaxy A51

Another great choice if you want to save With its stunning AMOLED display and incredibly powerful software experience, the Galaxy A51 is a great option for Boost.

Best Value: Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast is an interesting phone. It has a lot in common with the Moto G Power mentioned above, but it makes a few spec cuts across the board to hit an even lower price point. It’s not as well-rounded as the G Power is, but if you’re looking to spend as little as possible, it’s worth bringing into the conversation. So, what gets cut with the Moto G Fast compared to the Moto G Power? The display resolution is lowered to HD+, you have less RAM and storage, and the battery is decreased to 4,000 mAh. Those certainly are cuts to keep in mind, but for most folks, the Moto G Fast still manages to offer a user experience that’s enjoyable and fun to use. You still get the same great Motorola build quality, clean software, expandable storage, and the almighty headphone jack. We’d urge you to splurge for the Moto G Power if you can afford it, but if the G Fast is more in-line with your budget, it’s a solid handset given just how cheap it is. Pros: Battery is great

Good day-to-day performance

Feels very sturdy

Headphone jack

Expandable storage

Super competitive price Cons: Only HD+ display

No NFC

Only gets one update

Best Value Moto G Fast

Get more for your money Like the idea of the Moto G Power but wish it cost less? That’s exactly what you get with the Moto G Fast!

Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy A11

Speaking of affordable phones, another we recommend putting on your shortlist is the Samsung Galaxy A11. The A11 is one of the cheapest phones in Samsung’s lineup, striving to offer a reliable Android handset without making folks spend more than necessary. When dealing with a phone this cheap, it’s important to go into it with the right expectations. The Galaxy A11 has its faults with a limited processor, lower-resolution display, middling cameras, and more. However, in the context of how much the A11 costs, it’s understandable. Samsung didn’t design a phone like this to be the next big thing. Instead, its purpose is to be a functioning smartphone that can run apps, make calls, and send texts while being as cheap as possible. Given all of that, you do get some nice features with the Galaxy A11. It has a large 4,000 mAh battery, charges via USB-C, has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and Samsung’s feature-rich One UI software. Pros: Modern design

Has a fingerprint sensor

Generous 4,000 mAh battery

USB-C charging

Headphone jack

One UI software Cons: Weak processor

Display is only HD

Cameras are just OK

Best Budget Samsung Galaxy A11

For the tightest of budgets Money can be tight, and if it is for you, the Galaxy A11 stands out as a solid Android phone that keeps costs low.

Best Premium: Samsung Galaxy S20

While most of this list is dedicated to affordable Android phones, we do want to highlight at least one high-end option. Flagship handsets are great if you have the cash to afford them, and when talking about premium devices that work on Boost Mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 stands out as the one to get. The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded and complete gadgets of the year, offering just about every feature and spec you could ask for. There’s a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s blazing-fast Snapdragon 865 processor, three excellent cameras on the back, and a 4,000 mAh battery that allows for really good endurance. You get all of this in a form factor that’s surprisingly easy to use one-handed, which is something we don’t see nearly enough of in the smartphone space. The biggest thing working against the Galaxy S20 is obviously its high price, especially when compared to all of the great budget picks we’ve talked about. It may not be the very best value around, but as far as flagships go, it’s darn impressive. Pros: Easy to use in one hand

AMOLED display with 120Hz

Snapdragon 865 processor

Excellent cameras

Large battery Cons: In-screen fingerprint sensor is bad

Expensive

Best Premium Samsung Galaxy S20

The flagship to get If you have the cash to afford the Galaxy S20, it’s one of the best Android phones you can get — especially for Boost.

Best Stylus: Moto G Stylus

Having a phone with a stylus can be a lot of fun, but most of the time, they’re really expensive. That’s not the case with the Moto G Stylus, which strives to deliver that excellent Moto G value while also throwing a stylus into the mix. If you aren’t looking at the included stylus, everything else about this Moto G handset is similar to what you get with the Moto G Power. It has a Full HD+ display with slim bezels, the Snapdragon 665 processor for fast performance, three cameras on the back, and the same Motorola software experience. The battery isn’t quite as large at 4,000 mAh, but it’s still plenty big enough for great longevity. When you do want to use the stylus, you’re treated to a good experience. Motorola’s added some custom software tweaks to take advantage of the included accessory, mimicking the experience you get on something like the Galaxy Note. The stylus that you get with the Moto G isn’t the nicest we’ve ever used, but for taking quite notes and some basic drawing, it gets the job done. Pros: Full HD+ display looks good

No performance issues

Solid battery life

Clean software

Comes with a free stylus Cons: Just one Android update

NFC is missing

Best Stylus Moto G Stylus

Draw and doodle Want your next phone to have a stylus? Check out the Moto G Stylus! It’s feature-rich and super affordable.