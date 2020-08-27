Best Boost Mobile Phones 2020

Best
Boost Mobile exists to help you save money on your monthly phone bill, giving you access to affordable wireless plans that are powered by Sprint’s nationwide network. If you’re looking for a phone to use with Boost, here’s a roundup of our current favorites — including the Moto G Power as our top choice.
Best Overall: Moto G Power
If you’re using Boost Mobile for your phone service, chances are you’re trying to save money. Boost does a good job of helping you save some cash on your monthly wireless bill, and that makes the Moto G Power a perfect fit as the best overall phone for the network.
Moto G phones have always been about giving you a quality experience at a reasonable price, and that’s exactly what the G Power does. In spite of a super low price tag, the Moto G Power manages to deliver a great Full HD+ display with slim bezels, reliable performance for most tasks, and a trio of cameras that are perfectly adequate for Twitter and Instagram. You even get a 3.5mm headphone jack, expandable storage, and a water-repellent coating.
All of that’s great, but what takes the Moto G Power up a notch is its battery life. With a 5,000 mAh capacity, you can get between two and three days of use on a single charge. We aren’t as psyched about the limited update support or the lack of NFC for Google Pay, but all-in-all, this is a fantastic device for using Boost service.
Pros:
- Full HD+ display looks really good
- Snappy performance
- Three-day battery
- Good cameras for the price
- Clean software with fun features
Cons:
- Only promised one software update
- Doesn’t have NFC
Best Alternative: Samsung Galaxy A51
We think that the Moto G Power is the best choice for most people, but if it’s just not clicking for you, another option that’s worth checking out is the Samsung Galaxy A51. This is one of Samsung’s most popular budget smartphones this year, and while it isn’t perfect, it does manage to stand out.
First and foremost, there’s that display. Samsung phones always manage to impress with the display, and even for a lower-priced device, that holds true for the A51. You’ll be treated to a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel, which is paired with super slim bezels and a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. Whether you play a lot of games or watch a lot of YouTube, it’ll all look incredible on the A51.
We’re also quite fond of the A51’s design, which is available in a few different colors and features a unique pattern. Samsung has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack for the phone, in addition to expandable storage if the built-in 128GB isn’t enough room for you. Pair all of that with the large 4,000 mAh battery and feature-rich One UI software experience (which is now backed by three years of guaranteed updates), and you end up with a really complete phone.
Pros:
- Really impressive AMOLED display
- Striking design
- Long-lasting battery life
- One UI has endless features
- Three years of updates
Cons:
- Mediocre performance
- Disappointing cameras
Best Value: Moto G Fast
The Moto G Fast is an interesting phone. It has a lot in common with the Moto G Power mentioned above, but it makes a few spec cuts across the board to hit an even lower price point. It’s not as well-rounded as the G Power is, but if you’re looking to spend as little as possible, it’s worth bringing into the conversation.
So, what gets cut with the Moto G Fast compared to the Moto G Power? The display resolution is lowered to HD+, you have less RAM and storage, and the battery is decreased to 4,000 mAh. Those certainly are cuts to keep in mind, but for most folks, the Moto G Fast still manages to offer a user experience that’s enjoyable and fun to use. You still get the same great Motorola build quality, clean software, expandable storage, and the almighty headphone jack.
We’d urge you to splurge for the Moto G Power if you can afford it, but if the G Fast is more in-line with your budget, it’s a solid handset given just how cheap it is.
Pros:
- Battery is great
- Good day-to-day performance
- Feels very sturdy
- Headphone jack
- Expandable storage
- Super competitive price
Cons:
- Only HD+ display
- No NFC
- Only gets one update
Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy A11
Speaking of affordable phones, another we recommend putting on your shortlist is the Samsung Galaxy A11. The A11 is one of the cheapest phones in Samsung’s lineup, striving to offer a reliable Android handset without making folks spend more than necessary.
When dealing with a phone this cheap, it’s important to go into it with the right expectations. The Galaxy A11 has its faults with a limited processor, lower-resolution display, middling cameras, and more. However, in the context of how much the A11 costs, it’s understandable. Samsung didn’t design a phone like this to be the next big thing. Instead, its purpose is to be a functioning smartphone that can run apps, make calls, and send texts while being as cheap as possible.
Given all of that, you do get some nice features with the Galaxy A11. It has a large 4,000 mAh battery, charges via USB-C, has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and Samsung’s feature-rich One UI software.
Pros:
- Modern design
- Has a fingerprint sensor
- Generous 4,000 mAh battery
- USB-C charging
- Headphone jack
- One UI software
Cons:
- Weak processor
- Display is only HD
- Cameras are just OK
Best Premium: Samsung Galaxy S20
While most of this list is dedicated to affordable Android phones, we do want to highlight at least one high-end option. Flagship handsets are great if you have the cash to afford them, and when talking about premium devices that work on Boost Mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 stands out as the one to get.
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded and complete gadgets of the year, offering just about every feature and spec you could ask for. There’s a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s blazing-fast Snapdragon 865 processor, three excellent cameras on the back, and a 4,000 mAh battery that allows for really good endurance. You get all of this in a form factor that’s surprisingly easy to use one-handed, which is something we don’t see nearly enough of in the smartphone space.
The biggest thing working against the Galaxy S20 is obviously its high price, especially when compared to all of the great budget picks we’ve talked about. It may not be the very best value around, but as far as flagships go, it’s darn impressive.
Pros:
- Easy to use in one hand
- AMOLED display with 120Hz
- Snapdragon 865 processor
- Excellent cameras
- Large battery
Cons:
- In-screen fingerprint sensor is bad
- Expensive
Best Stylus: Moto G Stylus
Having a phone with a stylus can be a lot of fun, but most of the time, they’re really expensive. That’s not the case with the Moto G Stylus, which strives to deliver that excellent Moto G value while also throwing a stylus into the mix.
If you aren’t looking at the included stylus, everything else about this Moto G handset is similar to what you get with the Moto G Power. It has a Full HD+ display with slim bezels, the Snapdragon 665 processor for fast performance, three cameras on the back, and the same Motorola software experience. The battery isn’t quite as large at 4,000 mAh, but it’s still plenty big enough for great longevity.
When you do want to use the stylus, you’re treated to a good experience. Motorola’s added some custom software tweaks to take advantage of the included accessory, mimicking the experience you get on something like the Galaxy Note. The stylus that you get with the Moto G isn’t the nicest we’ve ever used, but for taking quite notes and some basic drawing, it gets the job done.
Pros:
- Full HD+ display looks good
- No performance issues
- Solid battery life
- Clean software
- Comes with a free stylus
Cons:
- Just one Android update
- NFC is missing
Bottom line
There are a lot of great Android phones available for Boost Mobile, but at the end of the day, the Moto G Power stands out as the best one you can get.
No matter how you slice it, there’s just no arguing about the value offered here. The Moto G Power may not be the flashiest or most eye-catching phone on the market, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a super affordable handset that is able to run all of your apps and games, does so at an affordable price, and manages to do all that while making (mostly) smart compromises.
Being able to use the phone for up to three days without needing to plug in is downright incredible, and it’s something we don’t even see on phones that cost four times as much as the G Power. The display, processor, and cameras aren’t quite as noteworthy, but there’s also nothing particular wrong with them. Everything works together to create for an Android phone that you’ll enjoy using day-to-day, and that’s the best praise we can give.
We certainly wish that Motorola would support its budget phones beyond a single software update, and in 2020, not having NFC for contactless payments is a bit ridiculous. If those things aren’t deal-breakers for you, stop reading this right now and buy the Moto G Power. You’ll be glad you did.
