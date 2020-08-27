bemused by Russia’s lack of transparency over Navalny By

© . Weekly cabinet meeting in Paris



PARIS () – France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was bemused by Russia not taking a transparent approach over the possible poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny, and added European Union foreign ministers would discuss the matter this week.

Le Drian told RTL radio on Thursday that the situation regarding Navalny would be discussed by EU ministers over the course of Thursday and Friday.

Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted on Saturday after collapsing during a flight. The German clinic said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.