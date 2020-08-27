Bella Thorne in Early Development of New Movie About Successful OnlyFans Venture

Instagram

The ‘Assassination Nation’ star teams up with The Florida Project director Sean Baker after becoming the first account holder on the adult subscription service to bank $1 million in her first 24 hours.

–

Actress Bella Thorne is drawing inspiration from her money-spinning OnlyFans venture for a new movie.

The former Disney star, who is known for her sex-positive mindset, made history on the adult subscription service last week (ends August 21) by becoming the first account holder to bank $1 million (£760,000) in her first 24 hours, and she reveals her earnings from posting raunchy content online and engaging with paying fans have since doubled.

Discussing her big payday, which Thorne plans to use for charity and to establish her own production company, she said, “You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life – if you want it to, of course.”

Her huge success has since prompted Thorne, 22, to make a film about her lucrative new endeavour.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans…? How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go?”

She has teamed up with “The Florida Project” director Sean Baker for the movie, which is in the early stages of development.