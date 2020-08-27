Authorities asking for help in Natick hit-and run investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians in Natick, and now they’re asking for the public’s help.

Since the crash around 6: p.m. last Tuesday, Aug. 18, officials have seized a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to a news release from the Middlesex district attorney’s office. It is believed to be the vehicle that struck 51-year-old Kimberly Gunner and her husband, Andrew Colbert, 39, both of Natick, while they were walking on the sidewalk along Washington Avenue near its Summer Street intersection.

The pickup then allegedly left the scene, and both Gunner and Colbert were rushed to trauma centers. Gunner was “still fighting for her life” as of Tuesday, according to family interviewed by The Boston Globe. She was still in the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday, the release said, while Colbert had been treated and released. A GoFundMe set up for the couple had raised over $118,000 of a $200,000 goal as of Thursday.

Authorities are continuing to review surveillance footage and are talking with witnesses. Anyone who may have seen the crash or the suspect truck — or who has video of either — is asked to call Natick police at 508-647-9500. Per the release:

More specifically, members of the public are being asked to think broadly and to contact police both if they were in the immediate area at the of the crash or if they were in the surrounding neighborhoods or communities including Sherborn or Holliston in the early evening of August 18. During the subsequent investigation police learned that the driver of the vehicle may have been seen or been in contact with the operators of other vehicles including a tan or brown sport utility vehicle and a black sedan that were also travelling in the area of Washington Avenue prior to the crash. Police are seeking to speak to these individuals.

A suspect has not been arrested or publicly identified.