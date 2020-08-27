Aussie men get dream US Open draw as Serena Williams chases record-equalling win

The Australian men have received a favourable draw for next week’s US Open in New York, but the news isn’t so good for our women.

Just one Australian male has drawn a seed in the opening round, while in contrast, three of the four Australian women will open against a player ranked in the top 32.

John Millman, who recorded the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Roger Federer in the fourth round here in 2018, faces 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round, and potentially a third round matchup against 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The other five Australian males all have unseeded opponents in the opening round. Marc Polmans will play Marcos Giron, Jordan Thompson meets Stefano Travaglia, James Duckworth faces Salvatore Caruso, Chris O’Connell plays Laslo Dere, and 21st seed Alex de Minaur faces Andrej Martin.

John Millman beat Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. (AAP)

De Minaur, Australia’s highest ranked male, will fancy his chances of a deep run, having achieved his best grand slam result here last year, when he made the fourth round before losing to Dimitrov.

The 21-year-old from Sydney could potentially face 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round, and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round, while second seed Dominic Thiem is a potential quarter final opponent should both make it that far.

Top seed Novak Djokovic begins against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur as he seeks an 18th grand slam title.

Alex de Minaur during his ATP Cup loss to Rafael Nadal. (Getty)

On the women’s side, Ajla Tomljanovic faces the toughest opening round match, having been drawn against 17th seed Angelique Kerber, although the German has lost in the first round here in two of the last three years after winning the tournament in 2016.

Maddison Inglis will face 24th seed Magda Linette in the first round, while Astra Sharma plays 19th seed Dayana Yastremska.

Lizette Cabrera is the only Australian woman to face an unseeded opponent. She’ll play Danka Kovinic from Montenegro, with a victory setting up a second-round match against either Inglis or Linette.

All eyes will be on a potential third round matchup between 16-year-old sensation Coco Gauff and former champion Naomi Osaka. The pair met at the same stage of this year’s Australian Open, with Gauff prevailing in straight sets.

Serena Williams is chasing a record-equalling 24th grand slam title. (Getty)

Despite her age, Gauff has advanced to at least the third round in all three grand slam tournaments she’s contested.

The other big storyline in the women’s draw is Serena Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title. She’ll start against compatriot Kristie Ahn, but could face 2017 champion Sloane Stephens in the third round.