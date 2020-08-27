‘At a tragic impasse’: White House and Pelosi call to discuss stimulus checks and extra unemployment goes nowhere

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spoke to discuss another coronavirus stimulus package.

But the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement for a broad stimulus package. Both parties would like such a bill to include items like a second round of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, and another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“[We’re] at a tragic impasse,” Pelosi told reporters after the phone call with Meadows. She told Bloomberg Democrats offered to come down from their request for $3.4 trillion to $2.2 trillion—the same size as the CARES Act passed in March—but Meadows rejected that offer.

It’s unclear if the White House has increased its offer of $1 trillion, which it made earlier this month.

If a deal can’t be made, Republicans may try to push forward with a limited stimulus package in the Senate of around $500 billion, which would include enhanced unemployment benefits, funding for schools, Paycheck Protection Program loans, and funding for a vaccine and testing. That limited bill would exclude a second round of stimulus checks and state government funding.

