Are there NBA games today? Playoff boycott forces postponed schedule

Wednesday’s schedule of NBA games was ultimately postponed as Bucks players decided to boycott their scheduled game against the Magic. The Rockets and Thunder followed suit, followed by the Trail Blazers and Lakers.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable,” the Bucks said in a team statement. “For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”

Other sports leagues followed in the NBA’s footsteps by not playing games as well. But was this a one day thing, or will it be a trend moving forward? Below, we’ll explain what we know about Thursday’s matchups between the Nuggets vs. Jazz, Celtics vs. Raptors and Clippers vs. Mavericks, as well as what happens moving forward.

MORE: Will the NBA cancel its season following player boycott?

Are there NBA games today?

There will be no NBA games played on Thursday, August 27th.

Today’s three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Following some morning meetings inside the NBA bubble Thursday morning, players decided on a few things. First, the NBA season will resume. However, the three games scheduled to play on Thursday will be postponed. The three games scheduled to play included the Nuggets vs. Jazz, Celtics vs. Raptors and Clippers vs. Mavericks.

This is in addition to the three games that were postponed Wednesday following the teams boycotting. The Wednesday games included Magic vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Rockets and Trail Blazers vs. Lakers.

Several hours after the initial reports about the season resuming play, the league released an official statement.

From the NBA:

NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.

Here is a look at the NBA’s upcoming schedule for the weekend prior to the stoppage:

Aug. 27

Game Time Nuggets vs. Jazz (Game 6) Postponed Celtics vs. Raptors (Game 1) Postponed Clippers vs. Mavericks (Game 6) Postponed

Aug. 28

Game Time National TV Bucks vs. Magic (Game 6) 4 p.m. ET NBATV Rockets vs. Thunder (Game 6) 6:30 p.m. ET TNT Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 9 p.m. ET TNT

Aug. 29

Game Time National TV Celtics vs. Raptors (Game 2) 4 p.m. ET TNT Jazz vs. Nuggets (Game 7) 6:30 p.m. ET TNT Mavericks vs. Clippers (Game 7) 9 p.m. ET TNT

Aug. 30

Game Time National TV Magic vs. Bucks (Game 7) TBD TBD Trail Blazers vs. Lakers (Game 7) TBD TBD Thunder vs. Rockets (Game 7) TBD TBD

Will the 2020 NBA season resume play?

Yes. The players have decided to resume the season. In an official statement, the league said it hopes to resume play on Friday or Saturday. An official re-worked schedule has not been released yet, but the league is working on scheduling the postponed games and the fallout from that.

Why are NBA teams boycotting?

A video released Sunday night showed police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to get into his SUV where his three children (ages 3, 5 and 8) were reportedly inside. Blake family attorney Ben Crump said Blake is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Since the shooting took place in Milwaukee, the Bucks felt a duty to step up and demand action.

“The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings,” the team said in a statement. “Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.”