Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over Powerbeats 2, Agrees to Pay $9.75 Million

Apple has settled a class action lawsuit related to the Powerbeats 2 headphones, which was levied against the Cupertino company after some customers found that the Powerbeats 2, first released in 2015, had a defect that could cause them to stop working and fail to retain charge after “minimal usage.”



Plaintiffs alleged that Apple misrepresented the battery life of the Powerbeats 2, and that the Powerbeats 2 were sweat and water resistant. Apple was also accused of not repairing or replacing defective Powerbeats 2 within the one-year warranty period, with the lawsuit initially filed in 2017.

There was no ruling by the court as Apple and the plaintiffs in the case have agreed to a settlement that will see Apple paying $9,750,000. Apple says that it denies all allegations and is paying the settlement fee to avoid expensive litigation. The $9.75 million will be split between all Class Members who submit claim forms (one payment per household) after attorneys’ fees and related costs are paid.

Details about the settlement were sent out to Powerbeats 2 owners this evening. Customers who purchased new Powerbeats 2 earbuds before August 7, 2020 can claim a payment from the settlement after it is approved by the Superior Court of the State of California, Santa Clara County. A hearing is set to be held on January 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

For those who owned or own Powerbeats 2, claims can be submitted online through the settlement website, which also includes more information on the settlement agreement. Those who want to participate in the settlement need to do so by November 20, 2020.