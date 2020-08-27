Apple Employees Who Completed This Year’s ‘Close Your Rings’ Challenge Receive Shirt and Congratulatory Card

Apple each year hosts a company wide fitness challenge for its employees at corporate offices and retail stores around the world, tasking participants to close all three of their Apple Watch Activity Rings every day of the month.



The challenge is normally held in February as part of Heart Month, but this year’s challenge was delayed due to the ongoing public health crisis that had people staying in their homes for the early months of the year.

Apple reinstated the activity challenge on Monday, July 20, and it ran through Sunday, August 16. Employees who participated and successfully closed their rings each day are now receiving their award, which is an Apple-designed t-shirt that says “2020” in a logo with ‌Apple Watch‌ Activity-style rings.

The t-shirt is accompanied by a congratulatory card, but Apple appears to have skipped the pins that have been provided with past challenges. Apple has held these challenges each year. In 2018 and 2019, employees received an exclusive ‌Apple Watch‌ band with Activity ring colors.

Apple’s annual February fitness challenges are internal only and limited to Apple employees, but Apple also regularly holds public fitness challenges, though these come with digital achievement awards rather than physical rewards.

The next ‌Apple Watch‌ Activity Challenge, which celebrates national parks, is set to take place on August 30. ‌Apple Watch‌ owners can complete the challenge by recording a walk, hike, roll, or run of a mile.