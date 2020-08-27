Ankita Lokhande responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had claustrophobia

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who’s already being pinned as the main culprit on social media for Sushant’s death was on a news channel recently to give her side of the story. Rhea said, “Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne mujhe bola ki usko flight mein baithne se bohot claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh ek dawai leta hai jiska naam hai Modafinil. Uske paas woh dawai humesha rehti thi aur flight pe jaane se pehle usne woh dawai khud hi le li (The day we were to leave for our Europe trip, Sushant told me that he feels claustrophobic on flights and he takes a medicine for it called Modafinil. He always had that medicine with him and before getting on the flight, he took it himself). He didn’t even have to get a prescription because unke paas already woh dawai thi (he already had that medicine).”

Soon after the interview was released, Ankita took to social media and shared a video which seems to be in response to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s claims. Ankita shared a video of Sushant operating a flight simulator along with writing, “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it,” Take a look at the video below.











Incidentally, Sushant had shared his handwritten bucket list last year, which included learning how to fly a plane.