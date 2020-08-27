Amber Riley to Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera With ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Performance

The Mercedes Jones of ‘Glee’ is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show to pay homage to her former TV co-star who passed away earlier this year.

–

Amber Riley will perform a tribute to her late “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday’s (27Aug20) episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“.

The actress/singer will take to the stage to remember Naya, who died in a tragic boating accident in July.

“Our queen is singing for our other queen,” her former “Glee” co-star Kevin McHale tweeted alongside a poster advertising the performance by Riley – Amber’s artist name. “Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch.”

Amber also teased that a “special announcement” will also be made on Kimmel, after earlier tweeting about her plans to drop a new project in the coming weeks.

“I’m an INDEPENDENT artist, who funded and executive produced her own EP and visuals. I’m my own boss, my own decision maker, and my own marketing team. I WISH I had the power a major machine behind me would to get things out quicker, but I don’t…,” she wrote.

“But what I do have is ownership of my s**t. I’m no slave, I own my masters. the project is coming, because this time, no one can tell me know (sic). So…stay tuned and get ready. This music is playin NO GAMES. I came with a vocal and a pen ready to slay the girls. Humbly.”