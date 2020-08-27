Altered Carbon cancelled: Fans furious Netflix won’t bring series back for season 3

Altered Carbon fans are furious with Netflix’s decision to cancel the cult series.

The streaming service has swung the axe on its expensive cyberpunk drama, which starred Joel Kinnaman in the first season and Marvel star Anthony Mackie in the second.

According to , the decision was made in April and was nothing to do with the pandemic, unlike comedy-drama series I Am Not Okay With This, which was cancelled last week.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon was based on the 2002 novel by Richard K Morgan. The series, set in a future where mankind has solved “death”, presented reincarnation via technology known as “sleeves”, which saw people resurrect in different bodies.





Kinnaman and Mackie played lead character Takeshi Kovacs in each season.

Fans reacted with frustration on social media, with one person stating the show “deserved a final season” to wrap things up.

“Damn. Liked that one,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Devastated. Great series.”

The decision was also criticised by a Twitter user who wrote: “Altered Carbon is one of the only shows that I watched which had two lesbian women of colour who are married and in a healthy relationship, now gone down the drain.”

Someone else added: ”That is why I do not want to watch any Netflix Originals with less than three seasons because they cancel everything!!!!! I’m done getting excited for new seasons just to get disappointed by ‘Netflix cancelled this and that’.”

One user hailed the show as one of “the best shows” on Netflix, asking: “Why would it cancel Altered Carbon?”

Meanwhile, another said the streamer is “shooting itself in the foot” by cancelling “its great diverse shows”.

Altered Carbon is believed to have been on of Netflix’s most expensive shows.

Ahead of its return earlier this year, The Independent called the show, ”Blade Runner without the writing”, and suggested it could become a huge hit for the service if the makers fought harder against clichés.”