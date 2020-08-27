All about the Dress Anushka Sharma Picked to Announce her Pregnancy



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is one couple who is adored not just for their individual professional capabilities but for how they handle life as a couple as well. They keep giving us couple goals from everything they do, whether it’s their decision to keep their wedding private, their trip to the hills or just their way of finding joy in each other’s company. This morning their fans went into a tizzy as they announced that they’ll soon become parents.

But, what caught our attention was Anushka and how she was totally glowing in a polka-dot dress. The diva looked beautiful in the dress by LA-based label Nicholas.





The ruffle-detailing at the wrist and smocked elastic at the bustline made it fit perfectly. And the price of the stunning dress is a whopping Rs 45,000. Well, special things for special days!