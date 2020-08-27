‘AGT’ Contestant Defends Jokes After He Left Heidi Klum ‘Uncomfortable’ for Calling Her ‘Tramp’

NBC

Comedian Usama Siddiquee stands by his skit in which he called Heidi ‘a tramp’ after his jokes went viral following a recent episode of the ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Heidi Klum was left “uncomfortable” after being called a “tramp” by comedian Usama Siddiquee during his “America’s Got Talent” audition.

The funnyman joked about travelling in airports as a person of colour called Usama, and then moved on to the “most fun music of all time” – club music. Explaining that a “DJ can say anything he wants in the beat, and as long as he has a beat drop, it makes it all OK,” Siddiquee continued, “Heidi, if I called you a tramp, you’d be like, ‘How dare you,’ right?”

He then said that if he’d called her the same thing to a song beat then she’d reply, “Well, I do get loose on occasion.”

<br />

Klum made her discomfort clear as the camera panned to her throughout the audition, and told Siddiquee when it was her turn to rate the performance, “Being called a ‘tramp’ probably was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing. But that’s just me. Let’s see what America thinks.”

Heidi’s fellow judge Sofia Vergara praised Siddiquee for taking “a very risky theme” for his skit, while another judge, Howie Mandel, tweeted after the episode aired, “I’ll be honest – it’s really really tough for comedy, not sure if he got the response he wanted but I thought he started off fantastic.”

<br />

Siddiquee’s joke quickly went viral, and he later told Entertainment Tonight that he stands by his humour, explaining, “All love to Heidi. I mean, she’s a star, she’s worked as a judge. I mean, you know, comedy creates reactions in people, it’s a very powerful kind of art form where you say something and people have visceral reactions to it.”