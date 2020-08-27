AC Podcast 489: Surface Duo; Pixel 5; Peter Nowak Interview

Daniel shares his Surface Duo unboxing experience with Jerry and Hayato as they survey the landscape of current and future foldables. There are also fresh rumors about Pixel 5 and the official release of Android 11 is inching closer.

Daniel also sits down for an interview with journalist and best-selling author Peter Nowak to chat about the current state of the Internet as a source for good, the telecom industry, and his new book: ‘The Rise of Real-Life Superheroes and the Fall of Everything Else’.

