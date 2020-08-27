ABC Premiere Dates Fall 2020: ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’

ABC is throwing out the script for fall, launching its heavily asterisked new season with an all-unscripted slate that includes the return of The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, as well as the premiere of the previously announced Supermarket Sweep reboot hosted by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. “Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

Scroll down for a full rundown of ABC’s early fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for late fall (i.e. Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, black-ish) and midseason — plus, an always helpful reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiere (now hosted by Tyra Banks)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud (new episodes)

9 pm Press Your Luck (new episodes)

10 pm Match Game (new episodes)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 16 premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

8 pm Shark Tank Season 12 premiere

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 31 premiere

8 pm SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 2 premiere

10 pm Card Sharks Season 2 premiere

(The short-term Fall plan for Wednesdays will be announced at a later date.)

20/20, American Housewife, BIG SKY, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Station 19, Stumptown and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

$100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, The Bachelor, CALL YOUR MOTHER, Card Sharks, For Life and mixed-ish

The Baker and the Beauty, Bless This Mess, Emergence, Grand Hotel, Kids Say the Darndest Things, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Reef Break, Schooled and Single Parents

