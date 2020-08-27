97% of head teachers say they are all set to welcome pupils back full- when term begins

A huge majority of schools will be ready to welcome back all pupils full- when term begins, head teachers have said.

In a boost to the Government as it reels from a string of education blunders, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) union said 97 per cent of schools were ready to reopen on schedule.

Most have successfully implemented safety measures over the summer.

The poll of more than 4,000 members found that more than nine in ten schools have already organised extra cleaning and pupil ‘bubbles’, as well as staggered break times and lunches.

However, the union’s general secretary Paul Whiteman warned schools ‘can’t have any more last-minute plans’ from the Government, after a U-turn on the use of masks just days before the start of term.

National Association of Head Teachers general secretary Paul Whiteman warned schools ‘can’t have any more last-minute plans’ from the Government, after a U-turn on the use of masks

The poll of 4,000 members found that more than nine in ten schools have already organised extra cleaning and pupil ‘bubbles’, as well as staggered break times and lunches (stock)

The tiny percentage of schools that will not be ready to open fully at the start of term are planning transition periods for new pupils or phasing entry to alleviate pupil anxiety, NAHT said.

Mr Whiteman said: ‘Everyone wants to see pupils back in class next week, with their teachers and their classmates. These figures clearly show that school leaders and their teams have worked incredibly hard over the summer to get schools ready for the start of the autumn term.’

Of the schools surveyed, 87 per cent are staggering start and finish times, 83 per cent are installing signs to help one-way travel, and 79 per cent are installing extra hand-washing sinks.

Mr Whiteman added: ‘The long list of Government delays, U-turns and uncertainty has not helped matters in the slightest, but school leaders and their teams have stuck to their task.’

The tiny percentage of schools that will not be ready to open fully at the start of term are planning transition periods for new pupils or phasing entry to alleviate pupil anxiety (stock)

He also continued to call for a ‘Plan B’ from Government in the case of local virus spikes.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: ‘Getting all children back into classrooms is a national priority, and these findings shine a light on the brilliant work going on across the country to make sure our schools are ready.’

Nearly one in five mothers are still unsure about sending their children back to school, according to a poll.

The results have raised concerns that families, rather than teachers, are the most likely to hamper a full return.

In a survey of 2,000 users of the website Netmums, 19 per cent said they were worried about children passing on Covid-19 to their family.

Here are some of the ways in which head teachers hope to get students back to school in September, according to a new poll:

Staggered times

A survey by The Times found at least 200 schools are introducing staggered times, with earlier or later starts for different year groups.

One academies trust, the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs 52 schools, said most of its establishments would have staggered starts and finishes.

A survey by The Times found at least 200 schools are introducing staggered times, with earlier or later starts for different year groups

Transport

Transport is also likely to be an issue, with a move away from public transport possible.

According to The Times, one school in Leicester has created walkways and paths to encourage students to walk or cycle to and from school.

According to The Times, one school in Leicester has created walkways and paths to encourage students to walk or cycle to and from school. Pictured: A walking bus at a school in Surrey

Saturday school

Saturday opening times could also be introduced.

Two academy trusts will open on Saturdays to help children catch-up with work missed during the six months of school closures due to Covid-19, according to The Times.

Two academy trusts will open on Saturdays to help children catch-up with work missed during the six months of school closures due to Covid-19, according to The Times

Zones for different bubbles and groups

The survey also found some schools were creating zones inside the school areas to keep bubbles from mixing.

Bosses at one school in Cheshire have created 12 mini-play-grounds around the site to keep student groups separated, the paper reports.

Bosses at one school in Cheshire have created 12 mini-play- grounds around the site to keep student groups separated, the paper reports. Pictured: Zoned off areas at a playground in South London

Other ideas which could feature

Other ideas which featured in the survey include longer lessons, to limit movement between classes, while teachers could come down on bad behaviour harder in a bid to limit distractions and maintain coronavirus safety.