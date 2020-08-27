6ix9ine Warned by Lil Reese After Trolling Him With Assault Video

Instagram

The ‘FEFE’ hitmaker and the ‘Traffic’ spitter trade jabs online after the former claims that he’s in Reese’s hometown of Chicago and shares a video of Grim Reaper getting jumped.

–

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine has awakened the wrath of another of his enemies. The New York City rapper has been trading online jabs with Chicago native Lil Reese after the former trolled the latter with Reese’s assault video while promoting his upcoming album.

On Wednesday, August 26, the “TROLLZ” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the release date of his new album titled “Tattle Tales” while revealing that he’s in Chicago. “EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM TATTLE TALES SEPTEMBER 4TH!!!!!! WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO,” he captioned a video of him walking around the neighborhood.

In the video, 6ix9ine poured liquor on the street for slain Chi-Town rappers. When he’s told that “a lot” of people have died on the street he was, he asked for another bottle. The 24-year-old then pretended to run away as if people were out after him.

<br />

Not happy that 6ix9ine is in his city, Reese warned him by commenting below 6ix9ine’s video, “I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don’t lose yo life playing on internet 69.” 6ix9ine responded by writing, “I seen a video of u s**tten on yourself.”

<br />

Further taunting his rival Reese, who has in the past criticized him for cooperating with police, 6ix9ine posted footage of the 27-year-old star getting jumped at. The video, which first surfaced months ago, was allegedly taken during the 2019 attack on Reese by his supposed rivals. During the altercation, Reese allegedly soiled himself. “GO PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO,” he wrote along with the clip.

<br />

Reese clapped back by issuing a more stern a warning on his Instagram Stories. “You got extorted then rat on yo whole crew b***h stop playin wit me lil n***a you whole p***y out here that same n***a got bullet holes for f**kin around I don’t trick,” he wrote.

<br />

But 6ix9ine wouldn’t back down and continued trolling Reese by posting another video in which he recreated the assault on Reese. In the clip, the “PUNANI” emcee wore a homemade diaper with fake skid marks on the back as a man attacked him in the grass. “Chicago n***as really think they the s**t,” he quipped, before reminding his fans to pre-order his new album.

<br />

Later, in what seemed like another shot at 6ix9ine, Reese posted a picture of himself giving a middle finger to the camera. “You a f**kin [a rat emoji] tired to trick us like you was a blood like you was a killer got in that court room and went out like we expected you 2,” he wrote in the caption.

<br />

6ix9ine has not responded to Reese’s latest post after their intense back-and-forth.