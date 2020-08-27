50 Cent on Cancel Culture: It Targets ‘Heterosexual Males’

WENN

‘I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion,’ the ‘Power’ actor/creator shares in a new interview while discussing the cancel culture.

50 Cent is another celebrities who criticize the cancel culture. In a new interview, the rapper/actor spoke against the mentality of the people who orchestrate campaigns against people once they were embroiled in a scandal or make controversial remarks.

During Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit presented by Deloitte, the “In Da Club” rapper shared he didn’t care whether people love him or hate him, as long as they care. “I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion,” he told Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein.

“I don’t believe I can be canceled. They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a girl,” he said, seemingly referencing to fellow rapper Tory Lanez who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. “You gotta do something extremely bad to be canceled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are canceled.”

Fofty went on to say, “Hip-hop culture loves things that are damaged. It loves people who are already broken from the experience. Even when you look at Cardi B, when you look at the new artists, they come from rough backgrounds, like really rough, and this is why they say the shock value goes over pretty well.”

Speaking more about the cancel culture, Fiddy noted, “If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff. And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There’s no one. There’s no organization.”

“Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organization. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general,” he went on saying.