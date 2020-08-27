50 Cent in Final Talks to Bring Series About ‘Hip-Hop Cop’ to the Small Screen

Instagram

The screenplay will be based on Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl’s book ‘Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop’.’

50 Cent is developing a new police drama centred upon Derrick Parker, the ‘hip-hop cop’ who investigated the murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay.

The rapper-turned-producer is in final talks with bosses at CBS All Access, who are hoping to air the series, starring T.I. as Parker.

Dallas Jackson has created the screenplay based on Parker and Matt Diehl’s book “Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop'”.

50 Cent is currently not expected to appear in the drama series.