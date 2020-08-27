37 Popular Songs From Summers In The ’90s

1.
“Steal My Sunshine” by Len
2.
“Waterfalls” by TLC
3.
“Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera
4.
“Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls
5.
“Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey
6.
“Men in Black” by Will Smith
7.
“Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)” by
Pras feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard & Mýa
8.
“Kiss from a Rose” by Seal
9.
“Freak Like Me” by Adina Howard
10.
“You’re Makin’ Me High” by
Toni Braxton
11.
“Summer Girls” by LFO
12.
“Where My Girls At?” by 702
13.
“Touch It” by Monifah
14.
“I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy & Faith Evans Feat. 112
15.
“Mo Money Mo Problems” by the Notorious B.I.G. feat. Puff Daddy & Mase
16.
“Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” by the Backstreet Boys
17.
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John
18.
“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis
19.
“Where Do You Go” by No Mercy
20.
“Crush” by Jennifer Paige
21.
“Sometimes” by Britney Spears
22.
“That’s the Way Love Goes” by
Janet Jackson
23.
“Missing” by Everything but the Girl
24.
“Sittin’ Up In My Room (From Waiting To Exhale)” by Brandy
25.
“My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs
26.
“Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem Days)” by Monica
27.
“I Know” by Dionne Farris
28.
“You Learn” by Alanis Morissette
29.
“Boombastic” by
Shaggy
30.
“Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey
31.
“100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters
32.
“Don’t Turn Around” by Ace of Base
33.
“Barely Breathing” by Duncan Sheik
34.
“Do You Know (What It Takes)” by Robyn
35.
“Beautiful Stranger” by Madonna
36.
“Bailamos” by Enrique Iglesias
37.
“Summertime” by
D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF