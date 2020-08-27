37 Popular Songs From Summers In The ’90s

1.

“Steal My Sunshine” by Len


youtube.com

Instantly brings me back to the summer of 1999. Also makes me think of scooters, tank tops, and Canadians.

2.

“Waterfalls” by TLC


TLCVEVO/ youtube.com

I think we all spent the summer of ’95 learning Left Eye’s verse.

3.

“Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera


Christina Aguilera/ youtube.com

An intensely horny song with lyrics like “hormones racing at the speed of light/but that don’t mean it’s gotta be tonight.” Summer in the ’90s were just *that much more* horny.

4.

“Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls


SpiceGirlsVEVO
/ youtube.com

This is the best Spice Girls song. That’s not an opinion, it’s just a fact.

5.

“Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey


Mariah Carey/ youtube.com

Whenever I see a rope swing, which is not often (LOL), I think of this song. Also, this is Mariah’s greatest song ever. That’s not an opinion, it’s just a fact.

6.

“Men in Black” by Will Smith


youtube.com

This song was played 287 million times in the summer of ’97.

7.

“Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)” by
Pras feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard & Mýa


Pachi/ youtube.com

Big thanks to Pras for giving late-’90s/early-’00s national treasure, Mýa, her big break.

8.

“Kiss from a Rose” by Seal


MusicGuideYT/ youtube.com

Makes me think of Batman Forever and Seal standing shirtless in a silk pajama set.

9.

“Freak Like Me” by Adina Howard


DJ Rome/ youtube.com

One of the filthiest songs of all time. Before Khia, there was Adina.

10.

“You’re Makin’ Me High” by
Toni Braxton


ToniBraxtonVEVO/ youtube.com

Because who didn’t want an elevator bringing a never-ending cast of men you could rate with giant-sized playing cards? Toni Braxton was living the dream.

11.

“Summer Girls” by LFO


snowontheweb / youtube.com

Not only a lyrical masterpiece of our time, but also the only song on this list that smells like an Abercrombie & Fitch store.

12.

“Where My Girls At?” by 702


702VEVO/ youtube.com

A summer feminist anthem. Festive!

13.

“Touch It” by Monifah


THEMONIFAHCHANNEL/ youtube.com

A proud ho anthem all millennials can get behind.

14.

“I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy & Faith Evans Feat. 112


Bad Boy Entertainment/ youtube.com

My goldfish Casper (like after the friendly ghost) died in 1997. And, NGL, this song hit me hard, but got me through it.

15.

“Mo Money Mo Problems” by the Notorious B.I.G. feat. Puff Daddy & Mase


The Notorious B.I.G./ youtube.com

My $3 weekly allowance I got for weeding couldn’t relate.

16.

“Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” by the Backstreet Boys


Backstreet Boys/ youtube.com

This song takes me back to summer sleepaway camp and not wanting to be there.

17.

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John


Elton John/ youtube.com

In the summer of ’94, this was the song both you and your mom could agree to listen to in the car.

18.

“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis


RHINO/ youtube.com

Donna Lewis, where are you now? Whatever happened to you?

19.

“Where Do You Go” by No Mercy


Alejandro Ulloa Osorio/ youtube.com

This song was so catchy and it made for the perfect song to have playing during your family’s backyard BBQ. Also, No Mercy, where are you now?…I wanna know!

20.

“Crush” by Jennifer Paige


earMusic/ youtube.com

The ’90s were truly the decade of one-hit wonders.

21.

“Sometimes” by Britney Spears


youtube.com

After “…Baby One More Time” we got “Sometimes,” and the song literally sounds like it was written about summer camp romances.

22.

“That’s the Way Love Goes” by
Janet Jackson


Janet Jackson Official
/ youtube.com

Sounds as good today as it did in the summer of 1993.

23.

“Missing” by Everything but the Girl


Everything But The Girl/ youtube.com

Although, you probably debated whether you liked the original version or the remix better.

24.

“Sittin’ Up In My Room (From Waiting To Exhale)” by Brandy


90’s Aesthetic (Attack!)
/ youtube.com

Reminds me of a summer day sitting in the AC waiting for The Price Is Right to come on.

25.

“My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs


GhostownDJsVEVO/ youtube.com

A very 10:30 p.m., hazy, hot, and humid summer night song.

26.

“Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem Days)” by Monica


monicaofficial/ youtube.com

You FELT these lyrics — even if you never had a boyfriend or girlfriend in your entire life (which was likely the case for probably everyone reading this).

27.

“I Know” by Dionne Farris

28.

“You Learn” by Alanis Morissette


Alanis Morissette/ youtube.com

“You live you learn, you love you learn/You cry you learn, you lose you learn” —12-year-old me screaming along like I was some sort of jaded adult.

29.

“Boombastic” by
Shaggy


ShaggyVEVO/ youtube.com

Shaggy just has that perfect summer voice.

30.

“Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey


Mariah Carey/ youtube.com

Like all of her No. 1s, “Dream Lover” is timeless. Light, airy, and summer-like. Makes me wish I was in a cornfield or something.

31.

“100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters


youtube.com

The greatest ’90s dance song of the ’90s dance genre.

32.

“Don’t Turn Around” by Ace of Base


Ace of Base/youtube.com

Most people know “The Sign,” but real AoB fans like “Don’t Turn Around” more.

33.

“Barely Breathing” by Duncan Sheik


Duncan Sheik/youtube.com

The perfect song to listen to while dramatically staring out of your mom’s minivan during a summer storm.

34.

“Do You Know (What It Takes)” by Robyn


Robyn/youtube.com

A reminder that Robyn has been delivering summer bops since the ’90s.

35.

“Beautiful Stranger” by Madonna


Madonna/ youtube.com

An underrated classic and one of Madonna’s best videos. Also, a reminder that Madonna used to have a sense of humor.

36.

“Bailamos” by Enrique Iglesias


Enrique Iglesias/youtube.com

Just like summer, the music video for this was sweaty and sticky.

37.

“Summertime” by
D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince


DJJazzyJeffVEVO/ youtube.com

Because this song literally invented summer songs for the ’90s.

