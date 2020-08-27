13-year-old girl missing from Queensland Browns Plains, Logan

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall with a slim build and long brown hair and brown eyes.
She is described as Caucasian, about 150cm in height, with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black shorts. A Mercedes was seen in the area around the same but it is not know if it’s connected.
The girl has no money or a phone and is known to visit Burleigh Hill, Keebra Park and the Southport Pony Club, police said.
The incidents are not believed to be connected, but police are concerned for both girls due to their young age.