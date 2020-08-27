13 new cases of COVID-19, 12 locally acquired

Twelve of those were acquired in the community and one was a person in mandatory hotel quarantine.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklan said authorities are on “high alert” as the weather warms up and more people head outdoors on weekends.
“We anticipate that a lot of the places people normally flock to will be very busy on the weekend and the Deputy Commissioner and his team are on high alert to make sure that all authorities appreciate what could occur on the weekend if people don’t recognise the need to socially distance,” Ms Berejiklian said.