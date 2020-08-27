10 big revelations by Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Rhea Chakraborty finally opened up on the Sushant Singh Rajput case in an interview with a news channel. She spoke about her relationship with Sushant, his mental health, accepted that he used to take drugs, but even admitted that she is only a girl who was in love with a man and is completely innocent.
The actress went on to say that there were several things that affected the actor including the MeToo allegations and his strained relations with his family. We have listed out 10 important things that Rhea said during her interview.
“He asked me to leave on June 8 and not get therapy done at his house.”
“If I was isolating him then how is it possible that he met his family in January and February.”
“He had severe anxiety, was depressed and used to have panic attacks regularly… He used to take drugs.”
“If his family was worried about him, then why did they not take him away. He did not want to be with them.”
“His relations with his father were strained. They did not speak for 5 years before I came into his life.”
“He felt targetted in the industry. Specially during the Me Too allegations.”
“I was sorry, yes I was sorry that he lost his life.”
“I don’t have any political connections.”
“I’ll never regret loving him, he was the best human on earth.”
“My family and I have thought about committing suicide.”