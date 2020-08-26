Zendaya’s Rumored BF Jacob Elordi Pictured Kissing Married Actor Tommy Dorfman

Instagram

The ‘Kissing Booth’ actor, who has been romantically linked to his ‘Euphoria’ co-star Zendaya, plants a sweet kiss on the ’13 Reasons Why’ star’s cheek during an outing.

Has Jacob Elordi split from Zendaya Coleman and moved on with a guy? The Australian actor started online frenzy on Wednesday, August 26 after he was photographed kissing a married actor, Tommy Dorfman.

It’s Tommy himself who shared the pictures from their outing on his Instagram page. In one of the snaps, the two were getting cuddly as Jacob planted a sweet kiss on Tommy’s cheek. They wrapped their arms around each other while they stood outside of a Cowgirl Coffee in the resort town of Whitefish, Montana.

In another pic taken at the same place, the two flaunted more PDA with Tommy resting his hand on Jacob’s thigh and the latter putting his arm around Tommy’s shoulder. The two actors were also seen soaking up the sun as they went shirtless and wore swim trunks while cruising on a boat in a third image.

While the internet has been set ablaze with the potential pairing, multiple reports claim that they’re just friends. Jacob and Tommy have known each other for sometime and were previously seen hanging out at Saint Laurent’s Pre-Golden Globes Party with Kaia Gerber and Tommy’s husband Peter Zurkuhlen back in January.

Further shutting down the dating rumors, one fan responded to the speculation, “People asking if jacobs gay and they’re dating y’all Tommy has a whole husband let bros be bros and friend kiss in peace.”

Jacob previously dated his “The Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King, but the pair broke up in 2018. He was then rumored to be in a romantic relationship with his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya, though neither of them ever confirmed the dating rumors. It’s unknown when or whether they have split, but they have reportedly been quarantining on separate continents.

As for Tommy, the 28-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Ryan Shaver on “13 Reasons Why“, has been married to Peter Zurkuhlen since 2016.