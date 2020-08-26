YouTuber Landon Clifford’s Wife Camryn Weeps in Video After His Death

Instagram

The 19-year-old widow breaks down in tears in an emotional clip posted on TikTok as she wants to express how much she’s ‘missing [her late husband] so much right now.’

–

Landon Clifford‘s wife Camryn Clifford is still grieving over the death of the YouTube star. On Tuesday, August 25, the 19-year-old widow posted an emotional tribute video to her late husband on TikTok.

In the clip, the mother of two looked distraught as she broke down in tears in front of a bathroom mirror. The video of weeping Camryn later changes to a photo of her and Landon.

The clip is set to the mournful lyrics “Oh God I wanna feel again” from the popular TikTok track “Touch” by Sleeping At Last. She captioned it, “Missing him so much right now.”

Landon, a YouTube star of popular channel Cam&Fam, passed away on August 19 following a brain injury and a subsequent six days in a coma. Breaking the sad news on Friday, August 21, Camryn posted on Instagram a picture of her hand resting on Landon’s chest while he was in the hospital.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” she wrote in the caption. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for.”

Camryn continued, “It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me.”

Sharing her pain over the loss, she added, “Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

Landon and Camryn shared daughters Collette, two, and three-month-old Delilah. They documented their lives as young parents on their YouTube channel.