‘You’re not even an animal’: Christchurch mosque killer confronted by survivors

Survivors and family members confronted on Wednesday Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March 2019.

They spoke on the third day of a four-day sentencing hearing, after the 29-year-old Australian pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.

Many of them have asked the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence, life without the possibility of parole.

Survivor Mustafa Boztas, who returned from Turkey for the hearing, told the gunman he was “just an insignificant killer who’s lonely, scared and left behind to suffer for eternity.”

“You are not actually a human, not even an animal since animals are beneficial to the world”, he added.

Che Ta Binti Mat Ludin told the court she hid in a storeroom of the women’s prayer room along with other women as the shooting started, initially thinking it was firecrackers.

She said she returned to Malaysia following the attack because she didn’t feel safe in Christchurch.

“I feel reluctant to socialize and do not feel like talking to people that much,” she said.

Tarrant watched the speakers, occasionally giving a small nod or smirking at jokes made at his expense.

At the hearing, he didn’t show the brazenness he did at his first court appearance the day after the attacks, when he made a hand gesture sometimes adopted by white supremacists.

Tarrant told the judge on Wednesday that he’s not going to speak in his defence.