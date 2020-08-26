Your Thursday Briefing

Hong Kong police address year-old subway attack

As Beijing has tightened its grip to end dissent in the territory, law enforcement has faced criticism.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s police moved to shift the narrative around a particularly contentious episode from more than a year ago, when men in white T-shirts wielded sticks and metal bars against unarmed commuters and protesters at the Yuen Long subway station, with the police nowhere in sight.

“We have to restore the truth,” Chan Tin-chu, a senior police official, said at a news conference in which he announced 16 arrests, including that of a lawmaker, Lam Cheuk-ting, who filmed the attack and was beaten in it.

Mr. Chan also said the episode was a “clash” and that video footage had given the wrong impression. And he said the police had responded within 18 minutes — not the 39 minutes initially reported.