Yankees activate star slugger Aaron Judge off IL

Slugger Aaron Judge will make his return to the Yankees Tuesday, as the club announced that Judge has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Lefty Luis Avilan, however, has been placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to Aug. 22) due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Miguel Andujar and righty Brooks Kriske have been called up from the Yankees’ alternate training site.

Judge returns after a minimum 10-day absence due to a mild calf strain — one so seemingly minor, in fact, that Judge said he’d been lobbying the team to not place him on the IL whatsoever. Still, the Yankees showed some caution with the star right fielder, and he’ll now add his considerable pop to a lineup that is still missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres. Judge has been nothing less than spectacular over his 68 plate appearances this season, hitting .290/.343/.758 with home runs.

While Judge is returning, Avilan becomes the latest Yankee to hit the IL. The southpaw has a 4.32 ERA, 9.7 K/9 and 1.80 K/BB rate over 8 1/3 relief innings this season, his first in the pinstripes after inking a minor league deal with New York last winter. It stands to reason that Avilan’s shoulder issue might have been the reason for his struggles in his most recent outing, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs over just one-third of an inning against the Rays last Thursday.

This will be the third separate time that Andujar has been up with the Yankees this season, and he has only a .232 OPS over 22 plate appearances. It will be interesting to see how Andujar will be deployed during this stint on the active roster, as while he has been learning first base and the outfield, he could conceivably return to his old position at third base. That would allow the Yankees some flexibility in potentially moving Gio Urshela to the middle infield with Torres and LeMahieu out, as manager Aaron Boone has indicated that he would be open to using Urshela away from third base on a limited basis.

Kriske is back up with the Yankees for the second time this season. The 26-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut this year and has a 6.75 ERA over his first 1 1/3 innings in the Show.