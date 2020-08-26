‘Wynonna Earp’s Tim Rozon to Star in Syfy’s ‘The Surrealtor’

RELATED STORIES

Tim Rozon is set to play The Surrealtor in a new Syfy series that will reunite him with both Schitt’s Creek scene partner Sarah Levy and Wynonna Earp newcomer Savannah Basley.

Set to start filming on Sept. 15 in Newfoundland, Canada, the Syfy/Blue Ice Pictures co-production follows realtor Nick Roman (played by Rozon) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure and closings, even as they struggle with demons (Peacemaker, come?!) of their own.

Rozon’s Nick is the owner of The Roman Agency, a real estate firm specializing in “metaphysically engaged” properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could.

Wynonna Earp is currently waiting to resume production on the back of half of Season 4, which airs its midseason finale this Sunday, Aug. 30.

Levy, who on Schitt’s Creek was Twyla to Rozon’s Mutt, will play Susan Ireland, an enormously successful real estate agent who is a realist and doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Basley will play Zooey L’Enfant, The Roman Agency’s office manager.

Additionally, Adam Korson (Imposters, Seed) has been cast as Father Phil Orley, who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters to serve as the firm’s research specialist; Maurice Dean Wint (Haven, Diggstown) will play August Ripley, The Roman Agency’s technology specialist; and Tennille Read (Workin’ Moms) is set to play Megan Donovan, a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.