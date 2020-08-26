WWE fan streams KKK rally in Monday Night Raw

The WWE is facing huge backlash after a virtual fan appeared to display what looked like a Ku Klux Klan rally during a live match.

The man dressed in a KKK hood was seen speaking into a microphone and was broadcast from the Thunderdome virtual stands toward the end of Monday Night Raw, Wrestling News reported.

Several fans spotted the abhorrent display, voicing their disgust on social media.

Following the online furore, the WWE released a public statement on Tuesday condemning the incident and reaffirming their zero-tolerance stance toward racism.

“This abhorrent behaviour does not reflect WWE’s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts,” a rep told The New York Post.

“We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

Sports across the world have been using virtual fan walls in a bid to bring a sense of atmosphere to crowd-less stadiums amid the pandemic.