Wrongfully Accused Greg Kelley Reveals What He Hopes to Achieve Now That He’s “Free”

Finally free.

Greg Kelley‘s story is a complicated one, but that’s not going to stop him from telling it.

“At 18 years old, there was one part of that year where I was a high school kid who just wanted to make good grades, wanted to go play college football, wanted to get out of Leander, Texas and go make something of himself,” Kelley, the subject of the Showtime docu-series Outcry, said on Just the Sip. “And then within one week, I am a labeled child molester.”

It was 2013 when Kelley was accused of molesting a 4-year-old boy, and 2014 when he was ultimately convicted of super-aggravated assault on a child and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

However, as Kelley explained on the latest episode of E! host Justin Sylvester‘s podcast, he was innocent.

Unfortunately, he still spent three years in jail and, even when he was released on bond in 2017 pending a new investigation into the case, his conviction wasn’t overturned until November 2019.