A woman has been charged over the death of a baby in Melbourne.

Victoria Police confirmed this afternoon that a 35-year-old woman from Southbank, in the city's CBD, was charged with one count of child homicide.

The charge comes after police were called to a home on Kavanagh Street in Southport on July 18 after the infant was found unresponsive.

The woman has since been bailed from police custody and is expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on September 2.