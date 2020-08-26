Wirecard scandal fallout sees 50% of German staff laid off By Cointelegraph

Wirecard scandal fallout sees 50% of German staff laid off
Wirecard has announced it will lay off 730 out of its 1,300 staff in Germany following a $2.1 billion scandal that left the company insolvent in June.
According to an Aug. 25 report from Law360, Michael Jaffé, a lawyer and representative of Wirecard’s administrator, said that “far-reaching cuts” were necessary for the company to effectively maintain the option of exploiting its core businesses.
